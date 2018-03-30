Eye On The Storm: Timing, Latest Snowfall Projections

Brand-new projected snowfall totals for the storm that will sweep through the area overnight into Monday were released early Sunday evening by the National Weather Service.

The quick-moving storm system could now bring up to 5 inches of snowfall to most of the area. Snowfall rates of around one inch per hour are possible Monday morning.

And that's no April Fool's Day joke.

But it is unusual -- to say the least. The last time New York City and the surrounding area saw 2 inches or more of accumulating snow in April was April 7, 2003.

A look at the new projected snowfall totals for Monday's storm can be viewed in the image above.

A roughly 25-degree drop in the temperature from Sunday afternoon into the pre-dawn hours Monday will set the stage for snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley, Bergen and Passaic in New Jersey and Fairfield County in Connecticut from 2 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Monday. An advisory has not been issued for Dutchess, which could see an inch or two less of snowfall.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday and expect reduced visibilities at times, the National Weather Service said.

Snow is now expected to arrive around 4 a.m. Monday and continue through noontime Monday before temps climb into the mid-40s Monday afternoon and skies clear.

Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected overnight, followed by another 3 to 5 inches now projected during the day.

Showers are likely Tuesday with a high in the upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

