Hazy, Hot, Humid: Record High Temps Expected For Father's Day, Monday

Start drinking that water now: Some of summer's hottest days are coming to the Northeast this weekend and early next week.

Temperatures in Bergen and Passaic counties are expected to be in the mid-to-high 90s on Father's Day and Monday with high humidity levels, too, AccuWeather.com says.

Sunday will be in the mid-90s and Monday is expected to break 95, challenging the record high of 95 set in 1929 in New York City.

"The worst day of the heat in New England and the upper part of the mid-Atlantic is likely to be on Monday, while temperatures ramp up on Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Tuesday will be in the high-80s with the uncomfortable humidity, the rest of the week varying temps in the 80s.

