Snowfall Projections Increased For New Winter Storm Headed To Area

Snowfall projections for the latest winter storm heading to the tristate area have increased.

A total of 3 to 5 inches in now expected for most of the region, with 6 inches or more north of I-84 through Wednesday morning.

Motorists and pedestrians should plan on snow-covered roads, slippery road conditions and limited visibilities, including during the morning commute on Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisories issued Monday for Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Bergen have been expanded to include all of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and parts of NYC. The advisory is from late Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday evening and become steady after midnight before tapering off by noon on Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy with a high around the freezing mark both days.

Sunny skies return Thursday with a high in the low 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

