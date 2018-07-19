Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

weather

Sticky, Stormy: Shift In Weather Pattern Starts Sunday

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The sticky and steamy weather pattern we'll see this week starts on Sunday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The weather pattern for early this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The weather pattern has now shifted gears, and if sunny and seasonable were the best words to describe last week's weather, here are two for this week:

Sticky. Stormy.

While the week won't be a washout, there is a chance of storms each day through Saturday as a stationary front hovers over the Atlantic.

Starting on Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and scattered thunderstorms possible after noontime. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high temperature will be in the low-80s.

Intermittent showers are likely Sunday evening with a thunderstorm possible after 9 p.m.

Heavy rain is likely at times Monday with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day and a high temperature again in the low 80s. Up to three-quarters of rainfall is possible.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.