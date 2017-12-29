Strengthening Storm Could Bring New Round Of Snow To Bergen County

A storm system over the Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles off the coast is expected to strengthen as it moves northward with the potential for a snow event in the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

How far the storm moves toward the coast will determine its impact here. (See image above.)

"There is the potential for an accumulating snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday night as low pressure passes east of the area," the National Weather Service said in a statement early Monday morning. "Eventual impacts will depend on the track and strength of the low (pressure), which remain uncertain, however, there currently is a low chance for at least 6 inches of snow accumulation."

Even if the storm remains hundreds of miles off shore, there could still be some snow, especially along the coast, AccuWeather.com said.

"Because of the magnitude of the cold air, it is not a question of rain or snow for most areas from the Carolinas to Maine, but rather how much, if any snow will fall from the storm," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Max Vido said.

There is still certainty surrounding the storm's path and potential impact. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.