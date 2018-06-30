Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
date 2018-06-30

Breaking News: Mahwah PD: Night Watchwoman Swipes $17,000 From Employer, Buys New Car
Thunder Bumper KOs Power To Thousands In Hackensack, Fair Lawn

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
Outside Liberty Travel on Route 4. Photo Credit: Douglas Lee for DAILY VOICE
Burning wires fell into this tree in Hackensack, closing Summit Avenue from Berry to Passaic streets. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Across from Liberty Travel on Route 4. Photo Credit: Sonia Raquel

A severe thunderstorm that rushed into North Jersey mid-Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to more than 2,100 customers in Hackensack, set a Route 4 utility pole on fire and downed wires on Route 17.

More than 500 customers in Fair Lawn lost power, PSE&G reported.

Scattered outages in the dozens were reported in northeast Bergen and Oradell.

A flash-flood warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Lightning struck a utility pole outside Liberty Travel on eastbound Route 4 in River Edge. Wires fell and caught fire, keeping people inside the store.

River Edge and Hackensack firefighters who earlier had been at the scene of a facade collapse on Kinderkamarck Road responded.

A four-vehicle collision on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake caused a massive traffic jam.

Also:

  • Utility wires were downed near the Exxon station and Outback restaurant on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park;
  • Downed wires closed Oradell Avenue in the 800 block;
  • Fire was reported in the woods off Prospect Avenue in Waldwick;
  • Lightning struck Emerson Borough Hall -- not the first time that's happened. Firefighters responded.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

