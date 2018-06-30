Thunder Bumper KOs Power To Thousands In Hackensack, Fair Lawn

A severe thunderstorm that rushed into North Jersey mid-Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to more than 2,100 customers in Hackensack, set a Route 4 utility pole on fire and downed wires on Route 17.
More than 500 customers in Fair Lawn lost power, PSE&G reported.
Scattered outages in the dozens were reported in northeast Bergen and Oradell.
A flash-flood warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m.
Lightning struck a utility pole outside Liberty Travel on eastbound Route 4 in River Edge. Wires fell and caught fire, keeping people inside the store.
River Edge and Hackensack firefighters who earlier had been at the scene of a facade collapse on Kinderkamarck Road responded.
A four-vehicle collision on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake caused a massive traffic jam.
Also:
- Utility wires were downed near the Exxon station and Outback restaurant on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park;
- Downed wires closed Oradell Avenue in the 800 block;
- Fire was reported in the woods off Prospect Avenue in Waldwick;
- Lightning struck Emerson Borough Hall -- not the first time that's happened. Firefighters responded.
