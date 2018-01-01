'Thundersnow Blizzard' Imperils North Jersey Driving, Deep Freeze Next

Although Thursday morning's "thundersnow blizzard" was heaviest in south and central Jersey -- particularly along the coast -- high winds made for potentially perilous driving.

The George Washington Bridge had a 35 mile-an-hour speed restriction, and the south walkway was closed, as winds gusted to more than 50 miles an hour -- reducing visibility to near zero.

The Lincoln Tunnel's bus lane was closed, as well.

It was 45 mph for the New Jersey Turnpike between Exit 7A and the GWB.

The Garden State Parkway was also 45 mph all the way down from the northern tip to the PNC Bank Center in Holmdel.

State offices were opening two hours later than usual. Several schools canceled classes or delayed openings.

The storm was moving northeast "at a pretty good clip," meteorologist Joe Cioffi said . "Coastal areas will wind up with a foot plus in some areas [of New Jersey], less as you go north and west.

"All of this will wind down later this afternoon and evening," he said.

"Then it's brutal cold tonight, with lows in the single digits to near 10 by morning and highs tomorrow only in the low teens at best.

"Wind chills will be well below zero right through Saturday and by Saturday morning actual air temperatures will be sub zero in much of the area."

