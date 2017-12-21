Contact Us
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow Will Spread Overnight Into Christmas

Joe Lombardi
A look at snowfall projections from the Christmas storm, with higher amounts farther north, where 3-4 inches are possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Christmas morning.
Santa Claus and his reindeer -- not to mention the thousands who plan to be out and about Christmas Eve and Christmas morning -- will have a slippery go of it as a storm moves through the area bringing a wintry mix and accumulating snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange Bergen, Passaic and Fairfield counties from 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday. In Dutchess, the advisory is from 10 p.m. Sunday till 4 p.m. Monday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from dawn to dusk Christmas Day with damaging gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Areas farther north and west of New York City will see the most snowfall, with between 3 and 4 inches of accumulation possible in Northern Westchester, Northern Fairfield, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess. Bergen, Passaic, Southern Fairfield and Southern Westchester should see 1-2 inches of accumulation and Central Westchester 2-3 inches. (See chart above.)

Snow is expected to arrive late Sunday night, mixing with sleet overnight, with slippery road conditions continuing through Christmas Day.

Motorists should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving, the National Weather Service said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the Christmas storm.

