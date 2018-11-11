30 Under 30: Meet The New Jersey Trailblazers Named To Forbes' Prestigious List

There are music moguls, social entrepreneurs, fashion bloggers and venture capitalists. The common thread between eight of the 600 trailblazers named to Forbes' latest "30 Under 30" list is New Jersey.

Below are the "bold risk-takers putting a new twist on the old tools of the trade," Forbes says.

And, certainly, the future looks bright.

Rutherford native Mark Shami, 27 of Fort Lee, Founder, The M Jewelers:

"The M Jewelers sells gold and silver nameplate jewelry from a website where customers can design and visually render their own pieces. The Manhattan-based company has also collaborated with Nike and Live Nation to make jewelry for special events and it sells an exclusive line through Urban Outfitters. Prices range from $150 to $1,500. In 2018, revenue topped $5 million and the brand has been profitable for two years.

Amy Schellenbaum, 27 of Jersey City, Online Director, Popular Science:

Amy Schellenbaum oversees the 146-year-old Popular Science as it exists digitally. She has overhauled editorial strategy--slashing output from 25 stories a day to seven, in favor of more reporting and deeper analysis--as well as relaunched the site, established PopSci's video program and forged alternative revenue streams. Year over year, she says, traffic from Google is up 100%.

David Marella, 29 of Jersey City, Associate, Gibbons P.C:

In 2017, the Trump administration's declared a state of emergency on the Opioid Epidemic; behind the scenes was David Marella, a 29-year-old lawyer who managed the senior staff on the White House team. Since the task force, Marella has returned to corporate law at Gibbons PC.

Abby Taylor, 29 of Bradley Beach, Cofounder of Playa Bowls:

Starting as a tiny cart on the side of the road in Belmar, New Jersey, Playa Bowls has grown to 53 stores across the country - on track to see $30 million in revenue this year. Abby Taylor, a self-proclaimed surfer girl, says the superfruit bowl, juice and smoothie franchise has expanded to New York, Connecticut, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, with plans to open in Atlanta and Texas in the next few months.

Danielle Guizio, 28 of Fairfield, N.J., Fashion Designer:

New Jersey native Danielle Guizio started her eponymous streetwear fashion brand in 2014 with $400 in savings and a line of graphic Ts that sold out immediately. She's since expanded her offerings to include upcycled vintage jeans, $90 red patent leather shorts and $82 pink glitter bikinis. A favorite of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, she sells direct from her site and internationally at boutiques in Hong Kong, Japan and Milan. She expects 2018 revenue of $2.5 million and the brand is profitable.

Kyle Loh, 25, Rutgers University Graduate/Assistant professor, Stanford University:

At 16, Kyle Loh received his B.A. from Rutgers University. At 23, he got his Ph.D. from Stanford University. And at 24, he became a Stanford professor. He had determined how to generate pure batches of human bone, heart and liver cells from embryonic stem cells. One day, Loh hopes, the ability to mass-produce these cells will be used for transplantation to reduce the organ shortage.

Nicholas Houchois, 22 of Princeton, Founder, Hearth Labs:

Hearth Labs is developing sensors and algorithms to control buildings for energy efficiency. Its Scanning Mean Radiant Temperature (SMART) sensor measures the geometry, surface and air temperatures, and humidity of rooms using a combination of thermal radiation sensors and LIDAR. Nicholas Houchois figures that broad adoption could reduce U.S. energy consumption by 14.1 quadrillion BTU (15% of national total).

Taylor Hall, 26 of the New Jersey Devils:

Taylor Hall made waves this offseason by becoming the first New Jersey Devil ever to win the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. The first overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft, he's since become a two-time All-Star. Internationally, he's a two-time gold medal winner with Team Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships.

DID WE MISS ANYONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

