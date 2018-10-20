Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
5 Restaurants Opening This Month In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Miso soup and ramen from Takaichi Ramen Photo Credit: Yelp Christine G.
Lamb chops served with roasted potatoes Photo Credit: Lefkes
Shoti Bread House on River Road in Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Shoti Bread House
Chuleta fritas con maduros Photo Credit: El Conuco

Several new eateries have popped up over the past few weeks in Bergen County. Here are some you may have missed:

  • Shoti Bread House, 14-29 River Road, Fair Lawn: Georgian bakery and traditional cuisine
  • GOGO Galbi, 123 Paramus Road, Paramus: Authentic Korean cuisine with modern flare (opened Oct. 23).
  • Lefkes, 495 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs: Traditional Greek classics with modern twists
  • El Conuco, 455 Palisade Ave., Cliffside Park: Combines Dominican cuisine with a variety of choices
  • Takaichi Ramen, 5 Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus: Menu focuses on several types of ramen

