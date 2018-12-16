Bergen, Passaic Restaurants Named To Yelp's 'Top 50 Places To Eat In New Jersey'

Sushi. Burgers. Pancakes. Diners.

It's no secret New Jersey is home to some of the best. Yelp recently published its list of top 50 places to eat in the state, and among the eateries are several in Bergen and Passaic counties

Here are the local hot spots:

3. Samurai Sushi, East Rutherford

11. Kinyobi, Hackensack

13. Cafe Bubamara, Clifton

25. Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery, Cliffside Park

26. The Hive Bar & Bistro, Garfield

36. Casa Tel Taco, Cliffside Park

37. Juany’s Cafe & Grill, Fair Lawn

41. Downtown Dhaba, Westwood

42. El Tango Argentina Grill, Hackensack

46. Steve’s Burgers, Garfield

The site identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

