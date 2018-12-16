Bergen, Passaic Restaurants Named To Yelp's 'Top 50 Places To Eat In New Jersey'

Sushi. Burgers. Pancakes. Diners.
It's no secret New Jersey is home to some of the best. Yelp recently published its list of top 50 places to eat in the state, and among the eateries are several in Bergen and Passaic counties
Here are the local hot spots:
- 3. Samurai Sushi, East Rutherford
- 11. Kinyobi, Hackensack
- 13. Cafe Bubamara, Clifton
- 25. Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery, Cliffside Park
- 26. The Hive Bar & Bistro, Garfield
- 36. Casa Tel Taco, Cliffside Park
- 37. Juany’s Cafe & Grill, Fair Lawn
- 41. Downtown Dhaba, Westwood
- 42. El Tango Argentina Grill, Hackensack
- 46. Steve’s Burgers, Garfield
The site identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
