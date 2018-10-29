Big Santa is back in Bergen County

It's a Christmas miracle -- Big Santa is coming back.

On Nov. 15, the Westfield Garden State Plaza is inviting the community to celebrate the return of Bergen County's beloved Saint Nick at 6 p.m. outside of entrance 7, adjacent to Nordstrom and Design Within Reach.

Seeing the beloved Big Santa outside of the Westfield Garden State Plaza signaled the unofficial start of the holiday season for generations.

He sat perched atop a chimney in in the mall's parking lot facing Route 17 and could be seen for miles.

Sometime in the 1980s, the 51-foot Saint Nick was nowhere to be found.

That changes this year.

