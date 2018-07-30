Contact Us
Brookstone To Close Mall Locations Including Three In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Brookstone announced its mall locations will shutter. Photo Credit: Brookstone Facebook

Sorry shoppers, no more chair massages in the malls -- Brookstone announced Thursday it will be closing all of its mall locations.

The retailer made the following announcement on Twitter:

Today, we made the difficult decision to close our remaining mall store locations – but the Brookstone you know and love is not going away. We will to continue to offer the same great product quality and variety in our 35 airport stores and online at Brookstone.com. We are grateful to all our mall store employees and managers who have contributed so much over the years.

The following Bergen County locations will close:

  • Paramus Park Mall
  • Garden State Plaza
  • Riverside Square Mall

Other New Jersey stores closing are

  • The Mall at Short Hills in Millburn
  • Menlo Park Mall in Edison
  • Rockaway Square Mall
  • Princeton Market Fair in West Windsor

Brookstone in 2014 filed for bankruptcy before being sold to Chinese company Sanpower Group for $136 million. Still, it filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

