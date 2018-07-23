Brownstone Pancake Factory Expanding To Englewood Cliffs

Put on your eating pants -- Brownstone Pancake Factory with locations in Edgewater and Jersey City is expanding to Englewood Cliffs, Daily Voice has confirmed.

The new location will replace Central Kitchen on E. Palisades Avenue.

Brownstone has seen nearly five decades of success, having been featured on Food Network and other major television networks many times. It has become famous for its over-the-top breakfast foods, milkshakes and more.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

