CLOSED! Joe's Crab Shack Shuts After 6 Months In Bergen County

Joe's Crab Shack in Edgewater has shut its doors.

The restaurant opened six months ago in the lighthouse-shaped building behind the Edgewater Commons shopping plaza along the Hudson River, not long after the chain was acquired by Landry’s, Inc., out of Houston.

Only two Joe's Crab Shack locations remain in New Jersey: Clifton and South Plainfield.

The 10,676-square-foot facility -- formerly home to Mitchell's Fish Market and The Crab House -- is up for lease.

