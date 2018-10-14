Contact Us
Dance-On Piano Is Back: FAO Schwarz Sets Flagship Rockefeller Plaza Opening Date

Cecilia Levine
FAO Schwarz is opening a new Rockefeller Plaza location, three years after closing its famed Fifth Avenue store.
FAO Schwarz is opening a new Rockefeller Plaza location, three years after closing its famed Fifth Avenue store. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Get your dancing (and shopping) shoes ready. FAO Schwarz has set an opening date for its new flagship store in New York City.

The 30 Rockefeller Plaza location will open on Nov. 16, three years after closing its famed Fifth Avenue store.

The retailer is reportedly bringing back the iconic dance-on piano and clock tower while adding new interactive toys and activities, including a build-your-own race car station, live magic shows and play grocery store, CNBC reports.

The retailer will also be opening up small stores in U.S. airports through a partnership with Hudson Group. The first will be this fall at Laguardia Airport, the news outlet said.

