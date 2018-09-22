Contact Us
Breaking News: Feds: Five Caught, One Sought In Thefts Of $300,000 In Checks From North Jersey Mailboxes
business

Duluth Trading Company Opens First New Jersey Store On Bergen County's Route 17

Cecilia Levine
Duluth Trading Co. is opening its first New Jersey store in Ramsey.
Duluth Trading Co. is opening its first New Jersey store in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Duluth Trading Co.

American workwear and accessory store Duluth Trading Co. is opening its first New Jersey location in Bergen County.

The more than 10,000-square-foot store is located at 1300 Route 17 northbound in Ramsey and is the 41st DTC location in the U.S.

Duluth Trading Co. is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the modern, self-reliant American. Based in Wisconsin, Duluth offers men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories.

It’s known for items like the No-Yank Tank for women, and for men their Buck Naked Performance Short Boxer Briefs and the Fire Hose Cargo Work Pants.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by free lumberjack shows at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

