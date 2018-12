A pair of Englewood parents who pitched their children's meal prep business on Sunday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" have a new reason to celebrate.

Joanna and David Parker walked away with a $500,000 commitment deal from investor and "Real Housewife of New York" star Bethenny Frankel for the expansion of their company, Yumble.

Frankel will also be serving as the company's spokesperson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.