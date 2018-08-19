Halloween Store Opening At Former Garden State Plaza Best Buy (And These Other Locations)

A Spirit Halloween store will be opening at the former Best Buy at the Garden State Plaza.

The store has not yet announced an opening date and only says "coming soon" on the website. It is not clear how long the store will remain at this location or what the mall's plans are for further redevelopment of the Best Buy.

The Garden State Plaza's freestanding former Best Buy has been vacant since the store moved to Bergen Town Center in April.

Daily Voice placed an email to Westfield's Garden State Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

Other Spirit Halloween stores will also be opening at the following locations:

Former Bob's Furniture Outlet Store, Route 17 N, Paramus

Fashion Center, 634 Rt. 17N @ Ridgewood Ave., Paramus

Former Blockbuster, Totowa

14 Edgewater Towne Ctr. (near Whole Foods), Edgewater

