Breaking News: Broken-Hearted Neighbors Try To Help 3 New Milford Families Burned Out By Fire
Is Carlo's Bakery Crumbling? Not In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Carlo's Bakery with several North Jersey locations has shuttered two stores since April.
Carlo's Bakery with several North Jersey locations has shuttered two stores since April. Photo Credit: Carlo's Bakery

Lucky North Jersey -- Carlo's Bakery locations in Ridgewood and Wayne remain open as others have closed one by one across New Jersey.

The bakery, made famous by "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro, closed its Red Bank shop suddenly this week unexpectedly, after the Westfield shop shuttered in April.

The bakery's other New Jersey locations in Hoboken, Marlton, Morristown, Ridgewood and Wayne's Willowbrook Mall will remain open... for now.

