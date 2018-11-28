Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hawthorne Police Officer, Motorist Hospitalized After Crash
business

'It's A Sad Weekend': Hackensack's Arena Diner Closes

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Arena Diner in Hackensack
Arena Diner in Hackensack Photo Credit: David Sims

The Arena Diner in Hackensack has closed.

"Thank you corner of First and Essex Streets... for all your years of service to the community," Deputy Mayor David Sims said on Facebook.

"You will truly be missed."

No plans for redevelopment yet.

The facility was home to Charcoal Corner before the Arena took over, and for years has been a local institution for many area residents.

" lived on Sussex st. I walked up the street to get a Cheeseburger and a Chocolate Milk Shake for years," Keith Bell commented on Sims' Facebook post. "Gus on the grill, Mr Brown washing dishes. A sad day."

"Going there with my parents since I was a baby and now going there w my daughter and meeting a lot of my friends who worked there rose," Richard A Nagelbush  added.

"Tosh and kelly and all the mangers, its a sad weekend, was just there last weekend nobody said a thing."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.