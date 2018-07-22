Ivanka Trump To Close Fashion Company

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her namesake clothing brand as she turns her focus to her work in the administration of her father, President Donald Trump.

After distancing herself from the company last year as she took on a senior advisory role in the White House, Ivanka Trump announced Tuesday that she will be closing the doors of her businesses, which was founded in 2014. She will be meeting with staffers later in the afternoon.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," she said in a statement.

Since her controversial former reality-show star father took office, her line of shoes, clothes and accessories has been dropped by several major stores, including Nordstrom, shoes.com, DSW and Neiman Marcus.

"I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included,” she stated. “While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter.”

In a statement of her own, Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump brand, said that “we are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we've developed for our customers. I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team."

