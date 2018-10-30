Contact Us
Jersey Shore Gourmet Donut Shop Opening In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Top That! Donuts is opening in Rutherford.
Top That! Donuts is opening in Rutherford. Photo Credit: Top That! Donuts Facebook

A gourmet doughnut shop is opening at the former location of Sabor Peru in Rutherford.

Top That! Donuts -- owned by Bergen County natives Chris and Danielle Wolowitz -- will be opening at 8 Highland Cross this winter.

The menu boasts gourmet donuts, daily specials and a full menu of coffee.

This is the second location for the Wolowitz' shop, which they launched in Point Pleasant Beach in 2014.

They came up with the idea in 2011 when they found out they were having twin boys, and knew they wanted to start a family

It wasn't long before Top That! Donuts became a popular community hotspot.

The second location will be managed and co-owned by Chris Wolowitz's childhood pal, Nick Burgagni of North Arlington.

