Jersey Shore Mexican Restaurant Opens In Bergen County

A Jersey Shore-based eatery that touts Mexican food fused with American flavor has opened its 23rd store in Bergen County.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos , located on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland, offers the usual fast-casual burrito fare such as burritos, bowls, tacos, salad, nachos and quesadillas -- but with 16 different protein options. Those include fried chicken, barbecue pork, Buffalo shrimp and grilled steak, as well as some more unusual flavors such as ghost pepper chicken and sriracha pork.

Vegetarian options include a bean-cheese-guacamole combo and batter-fried jalapeños. And, originals such as The Chiwawa, a cheese-smothered, panko-crusted fried rice ball, keeps Bubbakoo’s faithfuls coming back.

Beyond the menu, Bubbakoo’s offers an unusual environment, with décor reflecting the eatery’s Shore roots that invites guests to enjoy a host of regional beachside designs.

The eatery has locations in Asbury Park (The Stone Pony), Atlantic City, Toms River, Point Pleasant, Jackson, Sea Bright, Cherry Hill and more.

All meals at Bubbakoo’s are made-to-order and customizable, prepared right in front of the customer.

“You think that burrito joints can’t be that different from one another," co-owner Perry Patel said.

"As a customer of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, I can tell you that the brand is unique and not like any other competitor that serves high-quality food and service.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur and I saw the ease of operations and knew I wanted to be a part of what Bubbakoo’s is doing. I’m thrilled to introduce the Oakland community to this unique, one-of-a-kind burrito experience.”

At age 15, after moving from India, Patel was inspired by his uncle, who opened his own business once in the United States.

After graduating college, Patel opened three of his own convenience stores and gas stations. Later, he went on to open a Lapel’s Dry Cleaning on the Jersey Shore. It was his Lapel’s Dry Cleaning location that introduced him to Bubbakoo’s Burritos, as Patel would frequent the restaurant during lunch.

“We are thrilled to watch Perry and Fenil open their location in Oakland and we look forward to watching the community fall in love with creating something different,” Bubbakoo’s co-founder Paul Altero said.

“Since first opening our doors in 2008, through our food, service and friendliness, we have become a part of each and every one of the communities we’ve joined.

"As opportunities arise, we’ll continue to open new restaurants in neighborhoods where we can build additional bridges with local residents and introduce swarms of new customers to our innovative, completely customizable menu.”

Bubbakoo's Burritos is located at 350 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland

