Johnny's Pizzamore No More: Rutherford Pizzeria To Close

Johnny's Pizzamore will be closing its Rutherford shop.

Owner John Grand made the announcement on Facebook earlier this month.

The pizzeria had been sharing a space on Park Avenue with Blimpie, but expanded once Blimpie closed, the pizzeria expanded. Johnny's offered subs and homemade desserts by Confections by Carla.

The news came as a surprise to longtime customers, who expressed well-wishes and condolences on the social media post.

"I'm am sad to hear this. My kids are going to miss you as well," one customer wrote. "I hope to still keep in touch."

"I'm so sorry, John. You are such a hard worker," another said. "I'm a firm believer that, one door closes, and another one will open for you with a bigger and better opportunity.❤ "

No closing date has been announced.

