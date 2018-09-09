Kinchley's Tavern Pizza Not Crispy Enough For 'Barstool Sports' CEO Portnoy

"Barstool Sports" CEO Dave Portnoy is one of the many Americans who just had to try a bite of the pizza from Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey.

The Massachusetts native and pop culture blogger was pleased -- not thrilled.

"It's very good pizza," he said in a video of himself inhaling a slice in the parking lot, "but not crispy enough to say it's elite."

Portnoy -- who has been traveling across the U.S. sampling readers' favorite pizza joints -- rated Kinchley's pizza a 7.5/10. He said it was nothing more than "bar pizza."

"Am I happy that I drove like an hour to get here?" Portnoy said in the video. "No I am not."

Kinchley's -- which made it to the final round of Daily Voice's DVLicious pizza competition in 2015 -- was founded in 1937 by the Kinchley family and purchased by the Margolis family in 1986.

“We are a family-oriented Italian American restaurant that’s kid friendly,” said George Margolis, who co-owns the business with his mother, Abby, and handles day-to-day operations.

Its famous pie has won competitions on radio stations WPLJ, NASH FM and 77WABC, as well as with Zagat, The Record, New Jersey Monthly and the Herald News.The pie has remained unchanged since 1947, Margoils told Daily Voice.

The restaurant gets especially crowded on fall and winter weekends with Don Bosco fans, who pack the place after games on Friday nights and Saturdays.

Portnoy said the pizza was good, but not enough to return.

"I would never talk you off of it," he said in the video. "I wouldn't talk you on to it."

