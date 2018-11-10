Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: More Swastikas Reported Found At Pascack Valley High School
business

Like Darts, But With An Axe: Bury The Hatchet Opens In Paramus

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Bury The Hatchet is now open in Paramus.
Bury The Hatchet is now open in Paramus. Photo Credit: Bury The Hatchet PARAMUS

It's just like darts... but with an axe.

Paramus' new axe-throwing facility has opened on Midland Avenue. Bury The Hatchet has two components: Axe-throwing and the socializing.

Similar to a game of darts, guests can bring their own alcohol and food while playing against each other in round robin fashion. The person with the most points after 10 throws wins.

This will be Bury The Hatchet's 11th location, with others in Toms River, Montclair, Cherry Hill, Matawan, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta and more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.