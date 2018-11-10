Like Darts, But With An Axe: Bury The Hatchet Opens In Paramus

It's just like darts... but with an axe.

Paramus' new axe-throwing facility has opened on Midland Avenue. Bury The Hatchet has two components: Axe-throwing and the socializing.

Similar to a game of darts, guests can bring their own alcohol and food while playing against each other in round robin fashion. The person with the most points after 10 throws wins.

This will be Bury The Hatchet's 11th location, with others in Toms River, Montclair, Cherry Hill, Matawan, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta and more.

