Yet another fast-food joint is making its way to Bergenfield.

Taco Bell was approved at a Planning Board meeting last month to be built in the Foster Village Shopping Center, NorthJersey.com reports .

The brand new eatery will be 2,080 square feet with a drive-thru, 42 indoor seats, 11 outdoor seats and 27 parking spots, the article says citing Councilman Tom Lodato.

No timeline yet on completion.

