Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: North Jersey Man, 21, Fatally Struck By Car-Carrier On NJ Turnpike
business

Lodi's National Wholesale Liquidators Closing

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A WARN notice was posted for National Wholesale Liquidators in Lodi.
A WARN notice was posted for National Wholesale Liquidators in Lodi. Photo Credit: Google Maps

National Wholesale Liquidators will be closing its Lodi location, store employees confirmed.

The news comes less than a week after the Long Island-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

More than 150 employees at the Lodi store will be losing their jobs, according to a recent WARN notice posted with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2019.

National Wholesale Liquidators sells a variety of discount merchandise including furniture, clothing, watches, vacuums and more.

Prior to filing for bankruptcy, the company disclosed plans to lay off 392 workers in New York.

An official closing date has not yet been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.