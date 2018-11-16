Lodi's New Pizzeria Makes Grandma, Upside-Down Sicilian Pie

A new pizzeria has opened in Lodi.

Johnny Napkins on Main Street might be most well-known for its Lil Grandma Pie.

The creation is a unique twist on an old-time favorite, blending together homemade fresh tomato sauce, pesto and mozzarella. All are cooked to perfection on a thinner than normal Sicilian style crust.

Its signature pie, though, is the Johnny’s Sottosopra -- an upside down Sicilian pizza where the cheese is cooked underneath.

Pizza not your thing? That's okay, Johnny Napkins -- with another location in Union -- has bountiful apps, fries, soups, salads, burgers, heros and gourmet dinners.

Johnny Napkins is located at 170 Main St., Lodi.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.