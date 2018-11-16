Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bomb Threat Clears Lodi Elementary School
business

Lodi's New Pizzeria Makes Grandma, Upside-Down Sicilian Pie

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Johnny Napkins is open in Lodi.
Johnny Napkins is open in Lodi. Photo Credit: Johnny Napkins

A new pizzeria has opened in Lodi.

Johnny Napkins on Main Street might be most well-known for its Lil Grandma Pie.

The creation is a unique twist on an old-time favorite, blending together homemade fresh tomato sauce, pesto and mozzarella. All are cooked to perfection on a thinner than normal Sicilian style crust.

Its signature pie, though, is the Johnny’s Sottosopra -- an upside down Sicilian pizza where the cheese is cooked underneath.

Pizza not your thing? That's okay, Johnny Napkins -- with another location in Union -- has bountiful apps, fries, soups, salads, burgers, heros and gourmet dinners.

Johnny Napkins is located at 170 Main St., Lodi.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.