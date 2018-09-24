Longer Wait Expected For Renovation Of North Jersey Indian Restaurant

Customers can expect a longer wait for the completion of Downtown Dhaba, which is moving to a brand new location down the block in Westwood.

The restaurant -- which opened a year ago on Westwood Avenue -- is working on a larger, renovated space on Center Avenue.

Downtown Dhaba did not say when the new space will be ready, but urged customers to visit its Allendale location, Nirvana Indian Kitchen.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN DHABA:

"Dhaba is a generic name for eateries in North of India that serve fresh local cuisine and is regarded as one of the tastiest and most authentic regional foods to explore in the country," the restaurant website says.

"We take this to the next level and source freshest ingredients and locally grown when possible. All our spices are 100 percent house-made. Our meat and poultry is all natural and halal. We have some of the most delicious vegan and vegetarian dishes on the menu."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.