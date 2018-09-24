Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Hackensack Pedestrian Struck Trying To Outrun Car
business

Longer Wait Expected For Renovation Of North Jersey Indian Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Downtown Dhaba is moving down the block in Westwood.
Downtown Dhaba is moving down the block in Westwood. Photo Credit: Downtown Dhaba

Customers can expect a longer wait for the completion of Downtown Dhaba, which is moving to a brand new location down the block in Westwood.

The restaurant -- which opened a year ago on Westwood Avenue -- is working on a larger, renovated space on Center Avenue.

Downtown Dhaba did not say when the new space will be ready, but urged customers to visit its Allendale location, Nirvana Indian Kitchen.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN DHABA:

"Dhaba is a generic name for eateries in North of India that serve fresh local cuisine and is regarded as one of the tastiest and most authentic regional foods to explore in the country," the restaurant website says.

"We take this to the next level and source freshest ingredients and locally grown when possible. All our spices are 100 percent house-made. Our meat  and poultry is all natural  and halal. We have some of the most delicious vegan and vegetarian dishes on the menu."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.