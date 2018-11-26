'Mob Wives' Daughters Open North Jersey Pizzeria

Two women whose mothers starred on VH1's "Mob Wives" and fathers were sent to jail for organized crime are opening a new pizzeria in North Jersey.

RaMona Rizzo and Karen Gravano announced on social media "Pizza Nostra" will open Friday on Union Boulevard in Totowa.

The executive chef is Ryan Vargo of Edgewater, who told NorthJersey.com the pizzeria will be a "family place" serving old-school Italian food with a modern touch.

Pizza Nostra is located at 560 Union Blvd., Totowa.

