New Restaurants, Cafes Open In Bergen County

A brand new selection of eateries are now open in Bergen County.

Here are several coffee shops, supermarkets and more you may have missed:

Brasserie Bonjour, Edgewater: Serving classic French food with an American twist, this authentic restaurant is serving up fresh seafood and meats and boasts an on-site pastry chef.

Paolo's Gourmet, Westwood : This is the first storefront for the family-owned Italian import business. Think pizza from scratch, fresh gelato and a wide variety of imported goods.

Somos, North Arlington : Executive Chef Juan Placencia of Costanera in Montclair has opened this Latin American eatery "with a global perspective."

Bubbakoo's Burritos, Oakland: This is the 23rd store for the Jersey Shore-based eatery touting Mexican food fused with American flavor.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Maywood/Paramus: Located at Bergen Town Center at the former site of Pei Wei, this is the restaurant's sixth New Jersey location.

