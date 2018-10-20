No Tears! North Jersey Bakery Shuttering Shop Is Still Selling Sweets

Yani's Bake House might be closing its River Road store in Fair Lawn, but the beloved bakery will remain in business elsewhere.

"Hey - no tears!" the business posted on Facebook. "We're still in business :)"

In the meantime, the Yani's Bake House will be selling treats at several area cafes while searching for a new location.

Owner Yanneris Genao called the closure a "bittersweet, mini-hiatus."

She will still be selling her scones, macarons and more at Shakin' in Jersey City and Union City, and Greenleaf's Eclectic Cafe. Her fluffy chocolate chip cookies have a home at Francesca Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta in Glen Rock.

The River Road store one last time on Tuesday, Oct. 30 for anyone who wants to stop by one last time.

Follow Yani's Bake House on Facebook for updates.

