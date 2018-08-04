North Jersey Friendship House Launches New Food Truck, Thanks To Oritani Bank

The OritaniBank Charitable Foundation recently announced that the $60,000 grant it provided to the North Jersey Friendship House (NJFH) in 2017 for the food truck purchase, equipment and training of staff members has come to fruition. On Tuesday, July 24, the staff of NJFH rolled up to the bank with the new truck and set up lunch for the staff and Board of Directors to say “thank you” and show them how the grant money was being spent.

Headquartered in Hackensack, the volunteer service’s mission is to assist persons with disabilities on their path to wellness and recovery with the goal of improving their overall quality of life. The food truck experience will enable members to gain work experience and a paid job to support their development, build their self-confidence and help to make them less dependent upon others.

To date, the OritaniBank Charitable Foundation has donated more than $300,000 to the NJFH to support the work that it does.

About North Jersey Friendship House:

North Jersey Friendship House was established in 1964 as a volunteer service of the Teaneck chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. From its humble beginning as a storefront operation staffed by dedicated volunteers, North Jersey Friendship House has grown into an expansive 30,000 square-foot facility. North Jersey Friendship House includes areas for individual and group counseling, vocational and pre-vocational training, a fully operational commercial kitchen and a spacious member dining room.

About OritaniBank Charitable Foundation:

Oritani Bank established the OritaniBank Charitable Foundation in 2007 to assist not-for-profit organizations that help to improve the quality of life for area residents, especially those members of its communities most in need. Since its inception, the foundation has donated more than $9 million to local charitable organizations, primarily in support of education, health and human services, youth programs and affordable housing.

About Oritani Bank:

Oritani Bank is a 107-year-old community bank with more than $4.12 billion in assets, based in the Township of Washington, New Jersey. The Bank has 26 branches throughout Bergen, Hudson, Passaic and Essex counties. Oritani Bank is a publicly held company trading on the NASDAQ with the trading symbol “ORIT.” Oritani Bank offers a full line of deposit and loan services to both retail and commercial customers. For more information, call 888-ORITANI, or visit its website, www.oritani.com.