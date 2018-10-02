Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Northbound Route 17 Reopened In Waldwick After Tractor-Trailer Tips
business

North Jersey Mattress Firm Among Hundreds Shuttering After Retailer Files For Bankruptcy

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy Friday.
Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy Friday. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Mattress Firm announced it will be closing more than 200 stores across the U.S. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

Of its nearly 3,500 U.S. stores, the Route 46 Saddle Brook location and five other New Jersey locations will shutter as early as next week as part of a business restructuring plan. Nearly 700 total stores will close within 45 to 60 days, the company said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF THE NEARLY 200 CLOSURES.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.