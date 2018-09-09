Oritani Bank Works To Make Dream Of Homeownership A Reality

While Oritani Bank has distinguished itself through superior customer service when providing traditional bank accounts and home loans, the bank's Charitable Foundation is working to help make the dream of homeownership possible for everyone, regardless of their financial standing.

The OritaniBank Charitable Foundation recently announced that Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is the recipient of a $50,000 grant, with an additional $50,000 to be matched. The entire grant award will be used to underwrite the cost of building four affordable homes in Township of Washington, New Jersey.

“We are proud and excited to be part of building our community and helping those who have served our country,” said Kevin J. Lynch, president of the OritaniBank Charitable Foundation and chairman, president and CEO of Oritani Bank. “We hope that the new homes will bring comfort and ease to the elderly and veterans of our community. Oritani Bank and its Foundation are proud to aid families in our own backyard,” he continued.

Currently, four new homes are being constructed at 639 Jefferson Street with two of the homes dedicated to housing U.S. veteran families. The remaining two homes will be dedicated to housing seniors.

“Oritani has been a true friend of Habitat since our inception in 1994 and their support of affordable housing has enabled us to build more housing for families in need," said Jacey Raimondo, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County. "We are thrilled to be building in the Township of Washington where Oritani has been headquartered for many years.”

Since their establishment in 1994, Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County has constructed 24 new homes, which house a total of 36 adults and 46 children. The organization provides opportunities for homeownership to low and moderate-income families, by relying primarily on volunteer labor and donated materials and funds. Habitat builds and rehabilitates homes, then sells them to the participating families at no profit and with no-interest loans.

