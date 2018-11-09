PepsiCo Experts Think This Small North Jersey Health Food Company Can Make It Big

A North Jersey company specializing in plant-based beverages is among 10 finalists in PepsiCo's business optimization program.

Remedy Organics, located in Englewood Cliffs, and nine other emerging food and beverage brands are part of PepsiCo's first collaborative accelerator program in North America.

The program is giving all 10 startups $20,000 in grant funding along with personal mentorship to accelerate growth.

Remedy Organics began as a juice cleanse company in nutritional health counselor Cindy Kasindorf's kitchen. She saw life-changing results from those following the detox program and, as the company grew, Kasindorf noticed the potential to change lives through food and beverage.

"We are focused on disrupting the food and beverage industry by bringing delicious Functional Nutrition to mainstream channels in a manner that has never been done before," Kasindorf said.

"We applied to the PepsiCo Nutrition Greenhouse because we believe the knowledge and mentorship that we can receive from the brightest minds in the beverage industry will be pivotal for our brand and allow us to accelerate our growth."

The PepsiCo mentors will collaborate with the startups on marketing, distribution, manufacturing, supply chain, packaging, label claims, and fundraising. Growth-related challenges will also be addressed.

At the end of the program, one company will receive an additional $100,000 in funding based on the company's progress, the level of collaboration and partnership with the PepsiCo mentors, and the effective use of the initial $20,000 grant. That company will also have the opportunity to continue partnering with PepsiCo.

