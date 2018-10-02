Contact Us
Ramen Restaurant To Open Inside Paramus H-Mart

Cecilia Levine
Big Bowls Little Plates is coming to H-Mart in Paramus.
Big Bowls Little Plates is coming to H-Mart in Paramus. Photo Credit: Big Bowls Little Plates Facebook

A ramen noodle restaurant will be opening its third location inside the Paramus H-Mart sometime this month, according to its website.

Big Bowls little places -- with locations in Rutherford and Secaucus -- describes itself as a fast-casual, Asian-fusion noodle house with a Ramen concept. The eatery has both meat and veggie broths, along with some traditional and non-traditional plays on the classic noodle dish.

An exact opening date has not yet been scheduled.

