business

Restaurant Openings To Watch For In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Taco Tuesday at Viva Margarita in Cliffside Park, coming to Wallington. Photo Credit: Viva Margarita
Pizza King will be coming back to Fort Lee Photo Credit: Pizza King
Paolo's Gourmet is coming to Westwood. Photo Credit: Paolo's Gourmet INSTAGRAM
Pizza from Pizza King in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: Pizza King

They haven't opened yet and many don't even have dates, but some long-awaited eateries are making their way to North Jersey.

Keep a look out for the following openings (click here for recent openings) :

  • Paolo's Gourmet, Westwood Avenue in Westwood: The 35-year-old Italian Totowa grocer's motto is: "Every chef's secret begins here."
  • Pizza King, Abbot Boulevard in Fort Lee: The Brusco Family restaurant will return to its roots next month, Rob Brusco told Daily Voice.
  • Viva Margarita, Paterson Avenue in Wallington: Expanding from Cliffside Park location, order any margarita you could ever want from this tequilaria and Mexican grill.
  • The Meat Bros, Main Street in Fort Lee: All you can eat Korean BBQ.

