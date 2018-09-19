Restaurant Openings To Watch For In North Jersey

They haven't opened yet and many don't even have dates, but some long-awaited eateries are making their way to North Jersey.

Keep a look out for the following openings (click here for recent openings) :

Paolo's Gourmet, Westwood Avenue in Westwood: The 35-year-old Italian Totowa grocer's motto is: "Every chef's secret begins here."

Pizza King, Abbot Boulevard in Fort Lee: The Brusco Family restaurant will return to its roots next month, Rob Brusco told Daily Voice.

Viva Margarita, Paterson Avenue in Wallington: Expanding from Cliffside Park location, order any margarita you could ever want from this tequilaria and Mexican grill.

The Meat Bros, Main Street in Fort Lee: All you can eat Korean BBQ.

