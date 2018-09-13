Restaurant Roundup: New Openings In Bergen County

Dozens of new restaurants have popped up over the summer in North Jersey. Here are some in the area you may have missed.
- Alberto's Latin Cuisine : Madison Avenue, Dumont: Carribbean and Puerto Rican favorites served with rice and beans or American classics.
- Bobcat's Texas BBQ : River Road, Edgewater: Slow smoked meats and homestyle desserts (expanded from Ramsey location).
- Kilwin's: One Towne Center, Cliffside Park: An old fashioned candy shoppe with nearly 100 locations across the country (including one in Ridgewood).
- Naru Restaurant : Franklin Lakes: Everything Japanese cuisine -- sushi, hibachi, tempura and more.
- Urban Tomato: Brinkerhoff Terrance, Palisades Park: Pizza and coffee bar.
- Yasou Santorini : Washington Street, Tenafly: Greek -- revamped!
