Restaurant Roundup: New Openings In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Bobcat's Texas BBQ, River Road, Edgewater. Photo Credit: Bobcats Texas BBQ
Urban Tomato in Palisades Park Photo Credit: Urban Tomato
Greek revamped at Yasou Santorini in Tenafly. Photo Credit: Yasou Santorini
It's candy apple season at Kilwin's new Cliffside Park location. Photo Credit: Kilwins

Dozens of new restaurants have popped up over the summer in North Jersey. Here are some in the area you may have missed.

  • Alberto's Latin Cuisine : Madison Avenue, Dumont: Carribbean and Puerto Rican favorites served with rice and beans or American classics.
  • Bobcat's Texas BBQ : River Road, Edgewater: Slow smoked meats and homestyle desserts (expanded from Ramsey location).
  • Kilwin's: One Towne Center, Cliffside Park: An old fashioned candy shoppe with nearly 100 locations across the country (including one in Ridgewood).
  • Naru Restaurant : Franklin Lakes: Everything Japanese cuisine -- sushi, hibachi, tempura and more.
  • Urban Tomato: Brinkerhoff Terrance, Palisades Park: Pizza and coffee bar.
  • Yasou Santorini : Washington Street, Tenafly: Greek -- revamped!

