Rutherford Cafe Crowned Winner In Daily Voice Pie Contest

Winner winner, turkey dinner -- followed by tons of pie from Rutherford's Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery.

The Franklin Place eatery won this year's Daily Voice pie contest, with 36 percent of votes (163).

The runner-up was Abma's Farm in Wyckoff with 20 percent of votes (89), and third place went to Demarest Farms in Hillsdale with 16 percent of votes (74).

Other contestants were Butterflake Bakery in Teaneck, L'arte Della Pasticceria in Ramsey and Mr. Tod's in Englewood.

Happy Thanksgiving to all! Get that pie!

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.