Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Rutherford Cafe Crowned Winner In Daily Voice Pie Contest

Cecilia Levine
Congratulations, Erie! Photo Credit: Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery
Pumpkin pie at Erie Coffeeshop & Bakery in Rutherford. Photo Credit: Erie Coffeeshop & Bakery
Pies of all flavors from Erie in Rutherford. Photo Credit: Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery
Pecan pie from Erie Photo Credit: Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery

Winner winner, turkey dinner -- followed by tons of pie from Rutherford's Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery.

The Franklin Place eatery won this year's Daily Voice pie contest, with 36 percent of votes (163).

The runner-up was Abma's Farm in Wyckoff with 20 percent of votes (89), and third place went to Demarest Farms in Hillsdale with 16 percent of votes (74).

Other contestants were Butterflake Bakery in Teaneck, L'arte Della Pasticceria in Ramsey and Mr. Tod's in Englewood.

Happy Thanksgiving to all! Get that pie!

