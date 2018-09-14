Scott Graphics: New Milford Print Shop Owner Reflects On 31 Years Of Business

Scott McNiff was the only employee of Scott Graphics when he opened his New Milford store in 1988 at 19 years old.

Back then, the business consumed only one room in the basement of a River Road shopping center (behind Section 201 Bar & Grill) and it had only one employee -- Scott himself, barely turning a profit.

Next month will mark the 31st business anniversary for McNiff, who has become the go-to guy when it comes to banner work and printing for many municipalities and community members.

Over the years, Scott Graphics has expanded throughout the basement level of his River Road building where he now has several employees -- among them his wife, Christie McNiff.

Scott's work ethic is something that Christie admired ever since she began dating him, only three years into the Scott Graphics business endeavor. It's worth noting that their dates, however, were very non-traditional.

Instead of ice cream or bowling, the pair bonded over projects at the shop, where Scott taught Christie a thing or two about the jogger -- and perseverance.

"From the first day I started 28 years ago, there has not been a job that left the shop that isn’t to a high standard for Scott," Christie said.

"I have literally seen him print a job and then look at it and say, 'No good.' He'll throw it out and the customer never knows."

Scott Graphics gained dozens of clients over the years from across North Jersey by word of mouth alone. Much of the work that the shop does is for municipalities, police departments and little league teams.

McNiff of Bergenfield truly feels he's part of the fabric of his community and others, which makes giving back easy.

"Our work is given to us by everybody around here so when they have a special fundraiser or they’re doing something important like a big fundraiser," said Scott, "we just don’t feel we should charge for that."

The McNiffs -- who have been married for nearly 21 years and have two children together -- feel lucky to make their own hours, but will never leave a job at the office.

"When we’re home, we’re still working," Christie said. "We’re answering emails late at night responding to customers. People have no problem calling at 10 p.m., and we pick the phone up. We don't mind at all."

Scott Graphics, 690 D River Road, New Milford; (201) 262-0473, sales@scottgraphicsprinting.com

