Tenafly's Bow Tie Cinemas Closes

Bow Tie Cinemas in Tenafly has shut its doors.

The theater still has hope, according to Bow Tie Cinemas owner and CEO Ben Moss, who told NorthJersey.com he will be forced to close if the borough designates his property as a historic landmark.

Voting against the resolution is the only hope for the movie theater, he said.

NorthJersey.com cited a report by historian T. Robins Brown, which said that Tenafly's theater is a "rare surviving building of its type, as it is among only eight early 20th century movie theaters in Bergen County that still function as a movie theater or cultural arts center."

Moss says the theater first opened in the 1920s as a film house called The New Bergen Theatre, with just a small stage and lobby. It became the first Clearview Cinema in 1993 before being purchased in 2013 by Bow Tie Cinemas.

A landmark status would inhibit the theater from any redevelopment -- although Moss says he has not plans to do so.

