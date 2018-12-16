These North Jersey Hot Spots Were Top Lyft Destinations Of 2018

Lyft riders have spoken.

Several North Jersey hot spots were honored with "Lyftie Awards," making them some of the most popular locations from 2018.

Awards include:

1 Republik, North Arlington: Among most popular places to ring in 2017

Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford: Most popular concert venue.

SoJo Spa Club, Edgewater: Only in New Jersey

Other New Jersey businesses include:

Most Visited Bar: Bar Anticipation (Bar A), Lake Como

Most Visited Restaurant for Brunch: The Cheesecake Factory, Jersey City

Most Visited Restaurant for Late night: Grasshopper off the Green, Morristown

Most Visited Fitness Studio/Gym: Planet Fitness, Hoboken

Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Atlantic City

Lyft is encouraging riders to "ride smart" ahead of New Year's Eve this year.

