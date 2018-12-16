These North Jersey Hot Spots Were Top Lyft Destinations Of 2018

Lyft riders have spoken.
Several North Jersey hot spots were honored with "Lyftie Awards," making them some of the most popular locations from 2018.
Awards include:
- 1 Republik, North Arlington: Among most popular places to ring in 2017
- Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford: Most popular concert venue.
- SoJo Spa Club, Edgewater: Only in New Jersey
Other New Jersey businesses include:
- Most Visited Bar: Bar Anticipation (Bar A), Lake Como
- Most Visited Restaurant for Brunch: The Cheesecake Factory, Jersey City
- Most Visited Restaurant for Late night: Grasshopper off the Green, Morristown
- Most Visited Fitness Studio/Gym: Planet Fitness, Hoboken
- Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Atlantic City
Lyft is encouraging riders to "ride smart" ahead of New Year's Eve this year.
