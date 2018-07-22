This New Jersey Town Is About To Get Its Seventh Starbucks Cafe

Is there such a thing as too many Starbucks shops? Not in Wayne.

The Township Planning Board on Monday night granted the coffee giant approval to Basking Ridge-based limited liability company 1809 Route 23 Realty to build a two-tenant strip mall, according to multiple reports.

There are already six other Starbucks shops in Wayne, some on Route 23:

57 NJ-23

1606 NJ-23

1118 Hamburg Tpke

2114, 183 Hamburg Tpke.

1100 Willowbrook Blvd.

Willowbrook Mall

The Monarch Diner will be destroyed to make room for the new cafe, which will be complete with a drive-thru.

