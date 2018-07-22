This New Jersey Town Is About To Get Its Seventh Starbucks Cafe

Is there such a thing as too many Starbucks shops? Not in Wayne.
The Township Planning Board on Monday night granted the coffee giant approval to Basking Ridge-based limited liability company 1809 Route 23 Realty to build a two-tenant strip mall, according to multiple reports.
There are already six other Starbucks shops in Wayne, some on Route 23:
- 57 NJ-23
- 1606 NJ-23
- 1118 Hamburg Tpke
- 2114, 183 Hamburg Tpke.
- 1100 Willowbrook Blvd.
- Willowbrook Mall
The Monarch Diner will be destroyed to make room for the new cafe, which will be complete with a drive-thru.
