Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

business

This New Jersey Town Is About To Get Its Seventh Starbucks Cafe

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Starbucks is coming to Wayne... again.
Starbucks is coming to Wayne... again. Photo Credit: Instagram

Is there such a thing as too many Starbucks shops? Not in Wayne.

The Township Planning Board on Monday night granted the coffee giant approval to Basking Ridge-based limited liability company 1809 Route 23 Realty to build a two-tenant strip mall, according to multiple reports.

There are already six other Starbucks shops in Wayne, some on Route 23:

  • 57 NJ-23
  • 1606 NJ-23
  • 1118 Hamburg Tpke
  • 2114, 183 Hamburg Tpke.
  • 1100 Willowbrook Blvd.
  • Willowbrook Mall

The Monarch Diner will be destroyed to make room for the new cafe, which will be complete with a drive-thru.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.