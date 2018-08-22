Contact Us
This North Jersey Bank Is About To Become A Rooftop Bar

Cecilia Levine
Felina is coming to Ridgewood and bringing a rooftop bar. Photo Credit: Felina

Cha-ching, North Jersey! An Italian restaurant slated to open in a former bank space will come with a rooftop bar.

Felina Restaurant and Bar is slated to open in at the former Fish location on East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood in October, NorthJersey.com reports . When it does, the rooftop bar will open on the restaurant's lower wing, the article says.

Owner and chef Anthony Bucco has been a pillar in the New Jersey restaurant scene for more than a decade and says Felina's rooftop bar a unique edge to adult beverages in Ridgewood.

