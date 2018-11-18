Contact Us
UNTUCKit: New Store Opens In Garden State Plaza

UNTUCKit -- a store specializing in mens shirts meant to be worn untucked -- is opening a Garden State Plaza location on Wednesday.

The 1,504-square-foot store sells everything from t-shirts and polos to sports jackets and performance wear. Last year, UNTUCKit launched lines for women and boys.

While this is our first store in Paramus -- and second in New Jersey -- UNTUCKit Garden State Plaza will be the brand’s 48th store nationwide. --

