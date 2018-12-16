Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Valley Medical Group Recognized For Patient Experience Data Transparency

by Valley Medical Group
Content Partner: Valley Health System
Valley Medical Group has been recognized for performance data transparency with the Press Ganey Seal of Integrity.
Valley Medical Group has been recognized for performance data transparency with the Press Ganey Seal of Integrity.

The Seal of Integrity validates the reliability of Valley’s data transparency program for having met scientifically rigorous standards for collecting and publicly reporting physician performance ratings and patient experience data.

“Valley Medical Group is proud to have earned the Press Ganey Seal of Integrity,” said Marc Goldstein, President, Valley Medical Group. “This recognition further validates Valley Medical Group’s commitment to collecting and openly sharing feedback from patients.”

To receive the Seal of Integrity, Valley was verified by Press Ganey to have met data standards in regards to validation of patient responses, assurance of survey returns per provider, complete reporting of survey responses and posting of patient comments and feedback related to the physician or patient experience during a visit.

“Valley Medical Group has demonstrated its commitment to delivering an accurate representation of provider performance to help patients make informed decisions about their care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO, Press Ganey. “As more consumers turn to online physician reviews when selecting a care provider, healthcare organizations are implementing strategies to ensure the ratings they post are objective, standardized evaluations of their patients’ experiences.”

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Valley Health System

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

