Vesta Pizza 'Too Greasy' For Barstool CEO Portnoy

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy is back to Bergen County for another local round of the "One Bite" pizza review.

This time, he's at Vesta Wood Fired Pizza in East Rutherford.

"It's good, a little too greasy for my liking," said Portnoy before heading to the Giants-Eagles game. "Good, solid pizza."

The rating? A 7.2.

So far, New Park Tavern earned the highest review in Bergen County (7.8) with Kinchley's Tavern -- "not crispy enough to say it's elite -- trailing behind at a 7.5.

